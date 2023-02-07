Who is attending LeBron James’ potential record-breaking game vs. Thunder? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There could be a Hollywood-like atmosphere in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the biggest takeaway from the game might not even feature the winner.

Instead, all eyes are on LeBron James in his hunt for the NBA’s all-time scoring record, as he enters the contest just 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Speaking of Kareem, he’s one of the many marquee names in attendance to potentially see James make history, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Tyronn Lue, James’ former head coach in Cleveland and currently with the Clippers in the same role, is also said to be in attendance with his team not playing.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to be at the game as well, as the NBA’s guest. LeBron’s former CLE coach Ty Lue, now coach of LAC, previously said he planned to come for James’ record breaker. With the Clippers off tonight, will he be here? “Hell yeah,” Lue told ESPN. https://t.co/mAmElkADfa — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 8, 2023

McMenamin also added that the Lakers credentialed more than 200 media members to cover the game, which is usually a playoff-game number in the team’s press box.

The Lakers have credentialed more than 200 media members tonight - what’s seen typically for a late-round playoff game. LeBron James will have family and friends in attendance from Akron, Ohio - including his mother, Gloria, and high school teammates. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 8, 2023

James’ family and friends – including his mother, Gloria – will be in attendance from Akron, Ohio, as well as high school teammates.

The 38-year-old is averaging 30.0 points per game this season, so he could very well eclipse the 36-point mark against the Thunder. If not, the Lakers next host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, the other team Abdul-Jabbar starred on.