Team USA's Reese, Benjamin Win Silvers in Track and Field and More

On Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics, the men’s 400m hurdles was one for the ages, with Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin finishing 1-2 with the two fastest times in history.

Brittney Reese also added a third medal to her collection in long jump.

Here are how the events unfolded.

Benjamin wins silver in men's 400m hurdles

American Rai Benjamin wins silver in the record-breaking men's 400m hurdles, posting a time of 46.17, which also exceeded the previous world record.

Karsten Warholm of Norway won gold -- obliterated his own world record -- with a time of 45.94, followed by Alison dos Santos of Brazil who claimed bronze with a time of 46.72.

Reese wins silver in women's long jump

American Brittney Reese won silver in the women's long jump in her fourth and final Olympic Games. She posted a jump of 6.97 with her third attempt. She won silver in Rio, and gold in 2012 in London.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo won gold with a final jump of 7.00m.

Ese Brume of Nigeria claimed bronze with a jump of 6.97m with her first attempt.

American Tara Davis finished in 6th place with a jump of 6.84m.

Hocker, Centrowitz move forward in men's 1500m

Team USA's Cole Hocker and Matthew Centrowitz advance in the men's 1500m.

Hocker was the first member of Team USA to qualify. He cruised over the finish line with a time of 3:36.16 in Heat 1, which was the fifth-fastest time of the evening.

Centrowitz -- who won the 1500m at the Rio Olympics -- finished second in Heat 2 with a time of 3:41.12.

American Yared Nuguse, who was making his Olympic debut, pulled out of the 1500m due to a recent quad strain.

The semifinals will take place on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the final on Saturday at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Team USA advances in men's triple jump

All three Americans -- Will Claye, Chris Benard and Donald Scott -- advance in the men's triple jump.

Scott and Claye finished in the top 10 of the evening, posting qualifying distances of 17.01m and 16.91m respectively.

Benard - who finished 16th in triple jump in 2016 - finished in the 18th spot with a qualifying distance of 16.59m.

The final will take place on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Hayes, Felix, Jonathas advance in women's 400m

All three Americans -- Quanera Hayes, Allyson Felix and Wadeline Jonathas -- advance in the women's 400m, finishing in the top 10.

Hayes automatically qualified in Heat 2 posting a time of 51.07 in her Olympic debut.

Felix -- the most decorated American woman in track and field -- finished in fourth place overall with a time of 50.84 in Heat 3. Felix is on the hunt for her 10th Olympic medal.

Jonathas closed out Heat 6, posting a time of 50.93.

The semifinals will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by the final on Friday at 8:35 a.m. ET.

Knighton, Bednarek, Lyles advance in men's 200m

Bednarek -- who automatically qualified after finishing first overall -- posted a time of 20.01.

Lyles, who is the reigning men's 200m world champion, followed closely behind with a time of 20.18. He closed out Heat 7 with the third-best time time of the evening.

All three members of Team USA -- Erriyon Knighton, Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles -- advanced in men's 200m.

Knighton cruised across the finish line in his Olympic debut, posting a time of 20.55 in Heat 4.

The semifinals will take place on Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. ET, followed by the final on Wednesday at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Malone advances in women's javelin throw

Team USA's Maggie Malone advances in women's javelin throw.

Malone was the only American to qualify with a throw of 63.07 on her first attempt. She finished 25th in the 2016 Rio Games.

Kara Winger did not qualify after finishing 17th overall with a throw of 59.71 in Group A.

Ariana Ince -- who made her first Olympic appearance -- also did not qualify after a throw of 54.98, which placed her 27th.

The final will take place on Friday at 7:50 a.m. ET.