Keni Harrison Wins Silver in 100m Hurdles, US Advances in Women's 200m, and More

The United States is still on the hunt for its first gold medal in track and field, but Keni Harrison added another silver in a furious finish in the women's 100m hurdles. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the gold and made history for Puerto Rico.

Here's a full look at this evening's events:

Harrison wins silver in women's 100m hurdles

Keni Harrison finished second to claim silver in women's 100m hurdles, posting a time of 12.52 in her Olympic debut.

Harrison, who is the world record-holder in the event, was a strong favorite to take gold.

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold with a time of 12.37. This is Puerto Rico’s first-ever gold medal in track and field.

Megan Tapper of Jamaica placed third in the thrilling finish to claim bronze. Tapper gives Jamaica its first medal in women's 100m hurdles.

Harrison finishes fifth in men's long jump

Team USA's JuVaughn Harrison finished fifth in men's long jump in his Olympic debut with a jump of 8.15m.

Miltiádis Tentóglou of Greece won gold with a jump of 8.41m with his 6th and final attempt.

This will be Greece's first medal in men's long jump.

Cuban teammates Juan Miguel Echevarría and Maykel Massó claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.

Echevarría posted a jump of 8.41m in his third attempt, but was unable to post a final jump due to injury.

The United States won gold at the 2016 Rio Games but will not take the podium in Tokyo.

Purrier St. Pierre, MacLean, McGee advance in women's 1500m

In a humid set of heats, Americans Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Cory McGee and Heather MacLean advanced in the women's 1500m.

Purrier St. Pierre was the first member of Team USA to qualify, posting a time of 4:05.34 in Heat 2. Maclean closed out Heat 3 where she finished fifth overall with a time of 4:02.40.

Cory McGee also qualified for the next round after finishing 16th overall with a time of 4:05.15.

The United States looks to win its first-ever gold medal in the event.

The semifinals will take place on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET, followed by the final on Friday at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Prandini, Thomas, Battle advance in Women's 200m

Team USA's Jenna Prandini, Gabrielle Thomas and Anavia Battle advanced in the women's 200m. All three Americans finished in the top 10.

Battle was the first member of Team USA to qualify, posting a time of 22.54 in Heat 3 in her Olympic debut. Thomas finished in second place overall with a time of 22.20 in Heat 4.

Prandini - who finished 10th in the 2016 Rio Games - closed out Heat 7, posting a time of 45.35.

The semifinals will take place on Monday at 6:25 a.m. ET, followed by the final on Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Winkler and Haugh move forward in men's hammer throw

Team USA's Rudy Winkler and Daniel Haugh advance in men's hammer throw.

Winkler, who finished 18th in hammer throw at the 2016 Rio Games, automatically qualified for the next round, posting a distance of 78.81m in Group B. He finished with the second-best overall distance.

Haugh finished in 12th place, posting a distance of 75.73m.

American Alex Young did not qualify, finishing in 16th place with a distance 75.09m in his Olympic debut.

The final will take place on Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. ET.