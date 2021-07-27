Swimming Heats: Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith Return to Olympic Pool

Tuesday morning’s swimming heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Center will feature several Team USA athletes coming off winning performances.

Caeleb Dressel begins his quest for his first individual Olympic gold medal with heats in the men’s 100m freestyle. He has won the event at the last two world championships and is the fastest freestyler of all time outside of the “suit era.”

This will be Dressel’s second race of the Tokyo Olympics after he helped Team USA earn gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday.

In the women’s 200m butterfly, Regan Smith will be making a quick turnaround after taking bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke final on Monday.

Andrew Wilson and Nic Fink, who were training partners at the University of Georgia, will be competing in the men’s 200m breaststroke heats.

The lone relay of the morning session is the men’s 4x200m freestyle, an event where Team USA has won four consecutive Olympic titles. Dressel will not race in the heats but will double-dip Tuesday night with 100m freestyle semifinals and the final for the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Bobby Finke and Michael Brinegar will also be racing in the men’s 800m freestyle heats with hopes of reaching the final.