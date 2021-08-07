The Tokyo Games were full of dramatic endings and jaw-dropping highlights.

See some of the best moments and iconic performances that defined the Olympics below:

Simone Biles returns to win bronze in balance beam

Simone Biles won the bronze medal in balance beam after withdrawing from the all-around final and the vault, floor and uneven bar finals. Biles cited her need to prioritize her mental and physical health while struggling with her awareness in the air.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jade Carey takes gold in floor exercise

Jade Carey won gold in the floor exercise final after her teammate and event favorite Simone Biles withdrew from the competition. Carey scored a 14.366 to earn the Olympic title.

Suni Lee wins all-around gold in women's gymnastics

Suni Lee won the all-around gold medal in women's gymnastics, anchored by a floor routine where she scored a 13.700. Lee's victory extended the U.S. streak of winning gold in the women's individual all-around to five consecutive Olympic Games.

Daley, Lee capture elusive gold in men's synchronized diving

Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee won their first Olympic gold medal in men's synchronized diving platform. Daley and Lee bested their top competitors from China with an amazing six-dive list.

Lydia Jacoby shocks the world with 100m breaststroke win

Alaskan Lydia Jacoby shockingly took gold in the women's 100m breaststroke. Jacoby defeated fellow American and reigning Olympic champion Lilly King to become the first Alaskan-born swimmer to win a medal at an Olympic Games.

Caeleb Dressel cements himself as the new U.S. star in the pool

Caeleb Dressel was one of the breakout stars for Team USA in Tokyo. Dressel dominated in the pool, winning five gold medals and setting a new Olympic record in the 100m freestyle.

Kevin Durant and Team USA men's basketball overcome doubters to win gold once again

Despite all of the negative attention and doubt, Team USA men's basketball once again proved that it is still the team to beat in international competition. Led by Americans' all-time leading Olympic scorer, Kevin Durant, the U.S. won gold for the fourth consecutive Games.

Kelsey Plum, U.S. women shine in 3x3 basketball Olympic debut

3x3 basketball was new to Olympic competition, but the American women proved that no matter the format change, they are still the international leaders when it comes to basketball. WNBA star Kelsey Plum buried the game-winning shot against China, securing the gold medal in 3x3 basketball's Olympic debut.

Momiji Nishiya leads youth movement in women's skateboarding street final

Skateboarding was another addition to the Olympic competition program heading into Tokyo. The youth movement in international skateboarding was most apparent in the women's street event. Teenagers swept the podium, with 13-year-olds Momiji Nishiya and Rayssa Leal winning gold and silver respectively, and 16-year-old Funa Nakayama winning bronze.

Carissa Moore takes first-ever women's surfing gold

American Carissa Moore won the first-ever women's surfing gold in Olympic history. The No. 1 seeded Moore defeated South Africa's Bianca Buitendag to become the Olympic champion.

April Ross and Alix Klineman win gold in beach volleyball

April Ross completed her Olympic medal set, adding a gold medal to the silver and bronze she had won in previous Olympic Games. Ross and her partner, Alix Klineman, defeated the Australian duo of Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy to win gold.

Sydney McLaughlin wins 400m hurdles in world-record time

Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400m hurdles world record to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. McLaughlin was the first women ever to run sub-52 seconds in the 400m hurdles when she ran 51.90 at the U.S. Olympic trials. She bested that time at the Olympic final with a blistering 51.46 gold-winning run.

Elaine Thompson-Hera completes historic double-double

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Hera won the women's 100m and 200m, repeating as champion in both races and accomplishing a historic double-double gold.

Netherland's Sifan Hassan overcomes adversity to win women's 5000m

Netherland's Sifan Hassan dominated the competition in the women's 5000m final. Hassan had one of the iconic moments of the Tokyo Games when she fell during a qualifying race, but got up and managed to win her heat.

Athing Mu becomes a star with women's 800m win

Athing Mu established herself as one of the premier track and field athletes in the world with her impressive victory int he women's 800m. At only 17, Mu ended the 53-year American drought in the women's 800m.

Allyson Felix finishes historic career with 4x400m relay gold

Allyson Felix capped off her historic Olympic career with a gold medal victory in the women's 4x400m relay. The gold medal gave Felix 11 total medals in her Olympic career, passing Carl Lewis as the most decorated track and field athlete in American history.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz wins first-ever gold medal for the Philippines

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz set two Olympic records on her way to winning the Philippines' first gold medal in Olympic history. Diaz bested the rest of her competition in the women's 55kg group, earning the first gold in history for her country.