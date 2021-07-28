Pa. Swimmer Hali Flickinger Wins Her 2nd Bronze Medal

A swimmer from York County, Pennsylvania, is bringing home her second medal from the Tokyo Olympics.
Hali Flickinger won bronze in the women’s 200m butterfly on Wednesday. Her teammate Regan Smith won silver while Zhang Yufei captured gold for China.
Flickinger also won bronze in the women's 400 individual medley Saturday. She followed fellow American Emma Weyant, who took silver, and Japan's Yui Ohashi, who won gold.
Flickinger is a native of York who was raised in nearby Spring Grove, Pa. and attended Spring Grove High School. She graduated from the University of Georgia.
Flickinger brought home the first medal for athletes from the Philadelphia area.