Swimmer From York Co. Wins Bronze for Team USA; 1st Medal for Local Athlete

Hali Flickinger medaled in the the women's 400 IM, and will also compete in the 200m butterfly

Hali Flickinger competes in the IM
A swimmer from York County, Pa. is bringing home one of Team USA's medals from the Tokyo Olympics.

Hali Flickinger won bronze in the women's 400 individual medley Saturday. She followed fellow American Emma Weyant, who took silver, and Japan's Yui Ohashi, who won gold.

Flickinger is a native of York who was raised in nearby Spring Grove, Pa. and attended Spring Grove High School. She graduated from the University of Georgia.

Flickinger brought home the first medal for athletes from the Philadelphia area.

She will also swim in the 200-meter butterfly later in the games.

