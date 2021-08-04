Track and Field: Crouser and Kovacs Win Gold and Silver for Team USA in Shot Put

On Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics, track and field was filled with excitement, between upsets and athletes advancing in search of making Olympic history.

The men’s 110m hurdles was a thrilling event, with Grant Holloway finishing second to claim silver, and Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs finishing 1-2 in men's shot put.

With two events to go in the decathlon, American Garrett Scantling is in fifth place, with Canada's Damon Warner leading the pack.

Here are how the events unfolded.

Italy's Massimo Stano Races to Gold in Men's 20km Walk

Italy’s Massimo Stano won the men’s 20-kilometer race walk at the Olympics, and Japan secured the silver and bronze.

It was the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games that China wasn’t on the podium.

Stano took the gold medal in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 5 seconds in Sapporo on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Koki Ikeda took silver for the home country in 1:21:14 and Toshikazu Yamanishi the bronze in 1:21:28.

The race walks and marathon races were moved to cooler Sapporo to avoid the heat and humidity of the Tokyo summer.

USA's Scantling in 5th With Two Events Left in Decathlon

Team USA's Garrett Scantling finished tonight's men’s decathlon in fifth place. Scantling has a total of 7026.

Canadian Damian Warner leads the event with a total of 7490 points. No Canadian has ever finished higher than third in the event.

Fellow American Steven Bastian is in 11th place with a total of 6760 points.

The decathlon continues at 6:15 a.m. ET.

U.S. Advances

Holloway Claims Silver in Men's 110m Hurdles

Grant Holloway finished second to claim silver in men's 110m hurdles, posting a time of 13.09 despite being the overwhelming favorite to win it all.

The world champion blazed to the quickest time in the hurdles semifinals, but was unable to hold on to the top spot in the final.

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won gold in the upset, posting a time of 13.04, and handed Holloway his first loss of the year. Jamaica also won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Fellow Jamaican Ronald Levy claimed bronze finishing with a time of 13.10, just a hair behind second place.

Crouser Wins Gold in Men's Shot Put

American thrower Ryan Crouser won gold in men's shot put and fellow Team USA member, Joe Kovacs followed closely behind to take silver.

The 2016 Rio champion defended his title while breaking the Olympic shot put record with a 23.30m throw on his last attempt.

Kovacs finished with a throw of 22.65 and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand won bronze.

Team USA Advances in Women's 4x100m

The U.S. advanced in the women's 4x100m relay, finishing second overall with a time of 41.90.

Team USA, which comprised of Javianne Oliver, English Gardner, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs finished ahead of Team Jamaica -- despite Shericka Jackson nipping on their heels in the last leg.

The heats were missing the star power of Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and reigning women's 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

They will be on the track in the final, which will take place on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Williams Currently in 3rd Place of Women's Heptathlon

Team USA's Kendell Williams finished the nights women's heptathlon in bronze medal position. Williams was in 12th place with 4806 points, but moved up to 3rd after adding 836 points for her 48.78m javelin throw. This brings Williams' total to 5642.

Fellow American Annie Kunz is in 6th place with a total of 5540 points. Kunz added 1670 points between her 6.32m jump and a javelin throw of 41.80m.

Erica Bougard follows closely behind with 5499 points in 9th place.

The heptathlon 800m continues on Thursday at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Cunningham Moves Forward in Women's High Jump

Vashti Cunningham was the only member of Team USA to advance in women's high jump.

Cunningham automatically qualified after posting a jump of 1.95m on her third and final attempt. She placed 13th in high jump at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and is a favorite to win it all at Tokyo.

Rachel McCoy (1.86m) and Tynita Butts-Townsend (1.82m) were unable to qualify after their highest jumps landed them in the 25th and 31st place respectively.

The final will take place on Saturday at 6:35 a.m. ET.

Team USA Unable to Advance in Men's 4x100m

The United States did not advance in the men's 4x100m relay that took place on Wednesday night.

Team USA, which included Trayvon Bromell, Ronnie Baker, Fred Kerley and Cravon Gillespie, finished sixth in Heat 2 (eighth overall) with a time of 38.10.

The U.S. men's team hasn't medaled in the 4x100m relay since earning silver in 2004.

Canada placed third overall with a time of 37.92, which will give Andre De Grasse a shot at a third medal at Tokyo.

The final will take place on Friday at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Claye Finished Fourth in Men's Triple Jump

Team USA's Will Claye finished fourth in men's triple jump. His longest jump was 17.44m on his third attempt.

The two-time silver medalist looked to claim gold for the United States with the absence of two-time Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor, who did not compete due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Pedro Pablo Pichardo of Portugal won gold with a jump of 17.98m on his third attempt. China's Yaming Zhu claimed silver with a jump of 17.57m and Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango won bronze.