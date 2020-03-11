coronavirus

Thunder-Jazz Delayed at Start; No Reason Given

By Cliff Brunt

File photo - An exterior shot of Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The start of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Utah Jazz game has been delayed Wednesday night, with no reason given yet by the teams and the NBA.

The starting lineups were announced, and it appeared the game was ready to start. Then, after conversation among the officials, the teams went back to the locker rooms and the officials left the floor.

The Thunder mascot and their hype crew, the Storm Chasers, tried to keep a full house of fans entertained during the delay. The halftime entertainment was moved up to pregame.

