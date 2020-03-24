The Sixers and Devils at-will employees were informed that they'll be taking temporary salary reductions amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from the New York Times' Marc Stein on Monday.

The pay cuts were said to be up to 20 % and for employees making more than $50,000 starting April 15 through June, per Stein.

Sixers and Devils CEO Scott O'Neil responded to the report with the following statement:

As we navigate this evolving COVID-19 environment, we are mindful of the long-term impact the suspension of live events and games will have on our organization and industry. To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week. In addition to supporting our people, we are committed to playing an ongoing role in funding efforts to help the most impacted residents in our home cities. In the coming days, we will enter into additional partnerships in Philadelphia, Camden and Newark to assist our neighbors with food and resource distribution during this public health crisis.

Stein also reported that Sixers GM Elton Brand, team president Chris Heck and O'Neil agreed to participate in the program as employees of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the company of managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11, hours after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The Sixers revealed last Thursday that three individuals in the organization had tested positive.

