‘I Apologize’: Sixers Owners Reverse Course on Cutting Workers’ Salaries 20%

After initially planning to institute salary reductions of up to 20 percent for full-time, salaried employees making at least $50,000, Sixers ownership decided on Tuesday to pay all employees their full salary while the NBA season is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Josh Harris, the Sixers’ managing partner and founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"Our commitment has been to do our best to keep all of our employees working through this very difficult situation,” Harris said. “As part of an effort to do that we asked salaried employees to take a temporary 20% pay cut while preserving everyone’s full benefits — and keeping our 1,500 hourly workers paid throughout the regular season.

"After listening to our staff and players, it’s clear that was the wrong decision. We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries. This is an extraordinary time in our world — unlike any most of us have ever lived through before — and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment."

"To our staff and fans, I apologize for getting this wrong.

Joel Embiid had pledged earlier on Tuesday to both donate $500,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts and to help employees affected by the planned salary reductions.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11, shortly after the Sixers beat the Pistons at Wells Fargo Center.

Three members of the Sixers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.