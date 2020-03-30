How Marc Zumoff Is Keeping Busy With No Sixers Games to Call

During this time of self-quarantine, we're checking in with those in the Philly sports world to see How They're Keeping Busy. Next up, Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff.

What are you doing to keep busy during these strange times without live sports?

Zoo: I'm hanging at home with my Much Better Half. Watching the news. Long walks and exercise without weights. Streaming TV shows. Washing my hands, washing my hands, washing my hands...

How are you getting your sports fill?

I've been watching the replays of games on NBC Sports Philadelphia as well as hitting up YouTube videos.

Tip(s) for everyone stuck at home who may be stressed?

Don't become lazy. Move around. Go for walks. And do some things you've always wanted to do.

Specific content you'd recommend to others? Anything you're binging/reading/listening to?

As far as television: Fleabag, The Plot Against America, and government virus updates.

Is there a local business or charity you're supporting during these tough times?

Philadelphia Youth Basketball.

