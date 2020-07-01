Former Sixers Dancer Accuses Teammates of Racial Harassment and Bullying

An investigation is underway after a former dancer with the Philadelphia 76ers claimed she was a victim of racism and bullying from her teammates and that when she tried to get help, the Sixers organization ignored her.

Yahne Coleman first made the allegations on her Instagram page, claiming that during her three seasons on the dance team, her colleagues would “make fun of my pictures in a group chat, talking about my black features and send me videos threatening my safety.”

Coleman also claimed other members of the dance team “proceeded to harass me by calling and leaving hateful racial videos saying they would come to the slums of the West Philly ghetto and physically harm me.”

Coleman said she went to her dance coach as well as the Sixers organization but “nothing was done.”

A video of Coleman making the accusations was later shared by R&B star Trey Songz.

NBC10 reached out to some of the people Coleman accused of bullying her as well as the 76ers organization but we have not yet heard back from them. Tuesday night, the Sixers released a statement addressing Coleman’s allegations.

“We take this situation very seriously,” a spokesperson wrote. “We intend to investigate this matter immediately and remain committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and equality.”

Coleman is no longer a part of the 76ers dance team. NBC10 reached out to her for comment but we have not yet heard back from her.