Former Sixers Dancer Accuses Teammates of Racial Harassment and Bullying

Yahne Coleman claimed that during her three seasons on the dance team, her colleagues would “make fun of my pictures in a group chat, talking about my black features and send me videos threatening my safety.” 

By Stephanía Jiménez and David Chang

An investigation is underway after a former dancer with the Philadelphia 76ers claimed she was a victim of racism and bullying from her teammates and that when she tried to get help, the Sixers organization ignored her. 

Yahne Coleman first made the allegations on her Instagram page, claiming that during her three seasons on the dance team, her colleagues would “make fun of my pictures in a group chat, talking about my black features and send me videos threatening my safety.” 

View this post on Instagram

First of all Thank you @treysongz , @hollywoodunlocked and you amazing people that’s showing me support. I was scared to release this because I was bullied and racially targeted by my 76ers NBA teammates and former Teammates. I went to my coach Dayna Haftez and the Sixers organization crying out for help so many times. I sent the video above of me being racially profiled, bullied and threatened to my coach Dayna Haftez, Lara Price the 76ers Senior Vice President of Business and HR seeking help and nothing was done. They would move my things into the bathroom stall for me to get ready for games. They would make fun of my pictures in a group chat, talking about my black features and send me videos threatening my safety. I did not want them to run me away from a dream I always wanted to accomplish so I tried my hardest to remain strong through it all. I went through this for 3 years. When I auditioned for my 4th year this group of girls called me the night before on the phone saying “your BLACK ass will not be coming back”. I still went to the tryouts and unfortunately that was the end of my 76ers dance team career. It didn’t stop there. They proceeded to harass me by calling and leaving hateful racial videos saying they would come to the slums of West Philly Ghetto and physically harm me. I’m not from the ghetto and never lived in the ghetto but because I’m black they decided to say this laughing and giggling. They went around asking about me, finding out where I worked and calling my employment saying things to get me fired. I would hate for this group of women who are still working and connected to the Sixers Organization/Flyer Ice Hockey Dance Team Coach to hurt another young talented black girl. Sadly to say, I let this racial bullying incident from this group of women deter me from my dancing career. The women in the video- Annie Weiss aka Annie Fuhrman business pages @mommycanyou @ projectstillhuman, Malinda, Nicole Current Captain , Kerri 76ers Current Dance Coach, Danielle Flyer Ice Team Coach, Erica, Val, Julie, Lauren, Coach Dayna Hafetz TAG @76ersent @sixers @nba @shaunking @fox29philly PART OWNERS @willsmith @jadapinkettsmith #blm

A post shared by Yahné Coleman (@yahneofficial) on

Coleman also claimed other members of the dance team “proceeded to harass me by calling and leaving hateful racial videos saying they would come to the slums of the West Philly ghetto and physically harm me.”

Coleman said she went to her dance coach as well as the Sixers organization but “nothing was done.” 

A video of Coleman making the accusations was later shared by R&B star Trey Songz. 

NBC10 reached out to some of the people Coleman accused of bullying her as well as the 76ers organization but we have not yet heard back from them. Tuesday night, the Sixers released a statement addressing Coleman’s allegations. 

“We take this situation very seriously,” a spokesperson wrote. “We intend to investigate this matter immediately and remain committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and equality.” 

Coleman is no longer a part of the 76ers dance team. NBC10 reached out to her for comment but we have not yet heard back from her. 

