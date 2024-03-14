The antics of the barnstorming Savannah Bananas are coming to Philadelphia this baseball season.

The colorful Bananas are set to take the field at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2024, against The Party Animals. The exhibition should also include plenty of music and dancing and some surprises.

Here's your guide to the "Banana Ball" fun:

The Bananas recently played to a sold-out crowd at Minute Maid Park in Houston. They even got to see MLB great Roger Clemens and former Phillie Roy Oswalt take the hill.

Last season, the Bananas' stop in Las Vegas also featured former Phillies All-Star Shane "The Flyin' Hawaiian" Victorino getting on base.

Who knows, maybe once they get to Philly at the end of summer, the Bananas could have another former Phillies great take the field.

How can I get tickets to see the Savannah Bananas in Philly?

The game takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Bananas sold tickets -- starting at $35 -- through their Banana Ball ticketing lottery, which closed back in December.

A team representative told NBC10 that the tickets for the CBP are all claimed. That means you are going to have to go to the second-hand market to catch the Sept. 21 game.

Don't want to miss a chance to see the Bananas next season? The team has opened up its waitlist for the 2025 season.