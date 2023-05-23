Phillies World Series legend goes yard in guest spot for Savannah Bananas originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Shane Victorino laced up his cleats one more time over the weekend, and true to form, he played a big part in bringing joy to the fans.

The former Phillies outfielder known as “The Flyin’ Hawaiian” was suited up for the Savannah Bananas – think the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters – as their World Tour made a stop in Victorino’s current hometown of Las Vegas. The speakers blasted his customary walk-up song, “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley, throughout his at-bat, as fans sang along in unison.

Wearing number 8, the same number he wore throughout most of his seven-plus years with the Phillies, Victorino went deep for a home run, to the delight of the capacity crowd at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Victorino was an integral part of the Phillies’ run of five straight NL East division titles. He mashed a grand slam in Game 2 of the 2008 NLDS against the Brewers, and hit a game-tying, two-run shot in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers, moments before Matt Stairs’ titanic homer later that inning. He made two All-Star teams and won three Gold Gloves in red pinstripes.

The Savannah Bananas will not come to Philadelphia on their World Tour, but they will make a stop in Trenton, NJ on August 9th to play at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. You can go to their website and get on their wait list for tickets, which will become available two months before the game date.