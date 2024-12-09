An off-ice moment that shows just how lucky Philly is to have Matvei Michkov

Philadelphia has been waiting a long time for a player like Matvei Michkov to come around.

From the moment the Flyers selected him seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, a level of optimism sparked surrounding the Flyers — a spark that dwindled over the past decade.

And it isn't solely based on his talent, either. (Though that's, of course, the most important part.)

The newly-turned 20-year-old — seriously, Monday is his birthday — has an aura to him that doesn't come with time or reps or talent. You either have it or you don't.

He has it.

Michkov, even though it's very early in his career, is starting to tick box after box on what it takes to be a star.

And not just in Philadelphia — the entire National Hockey League and beyond.

Sunday night was another prime example.

With 16.3 seconds left against Utah, the rookie was tossed out of the game. On his way down the tunnel, with blood on his chin from the scrap he was just involved in, he stopped to sign a water bottle for a fan.

"He should've signed it in blood," Flyers Postgame Live's Al Morganti joked on the broadcast.

A fan, @mattsags, who was on the opposite side of the tunnel, watched the moment unfold and shared his perspective on social media:

"I was on the opposite side of the tunnel (tonight) when Michkov signed the auto for the fan. Before the third period, the fan asked Michkov and he responded saying 'after.' Once Michkov got tossed, I didn't think he would still sign and when the kid asked he stopped and signed.

"I had to capture a picture because not many athletes would still sign an autograph for a fan after being ejected. This is the type of player I want to spend his entire career in Philadelphia. He has been nothing short of amazing so far on and off the ice."

Image credit: X/@mattsags

An incredible moment from the future of the Flyers organization.

It doesn't hurt that he's also leading all rookies in points (25) — and by quite a large margin.

We finally have one, Philly. We have a gem.

