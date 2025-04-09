‘His story is quite remarkable' — Fedotov named Flyers' Masterton nominee

Two seasons ago, Ivan Fedotov wasn't playing hockey.

He was far from it, far from the NHL, a dream that suddenly appeared incapable of being reached.

Not even two months after signing his entry-level contract with the Flyers, he was detained for allegedly evading military service in his home country of Russia. His 2022-23 season was not spent competing for a roster spot in the NHL; it was spent on a remote military base in northern Russia.

"It was a long road for me," the 28-year-old said Tuesday.

The road finally met the Flyers late last season. And it has led to Fedotov being nominated for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The 6-foot-7 goaltender was voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association's Philadelphia chapter as the Flyers' nominee for the NHL award, which is given annually to "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey."

"His story is quite remarkable," Sean Couturier said Tuesday. "I'm not too sure of exactly all the details of what he has went through, but just hearing the story, it's pretty crazy, pretty wild. It would be hard for anyone to really come back and play at this level."

After Fedotov fulfilled his military duty, the doubt surrounding his future with the Flyers only grew in 2023-24. He opened that season back in the KHL, Russia's top pro league. But once his season wrapped up with CSKA Moscow, Fedotov had his KHL contract terminated and joined the Flyers at the end of March for their final eight games.

He made his NHL debut over eight and a half years after the Flyers selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

"Anytime a guy comes on the scene at this level at that sort of later age, you know that their ability to withstand things is pretty high," interim head coach Brad Shaw said Tuesday. "Because that's a long journey."

This season has been Fedotov's first full one in the NHL. And it hasn't been without obstacles. He battled early struggles and also went about a month without playing when he was relegated to No. 3 on the depth chart.

"It's not a great spot to be in, but it is what it is," former head coach John Tortorella said in December. "I haven't changed my decision on that stuff there. But you never know what happens. He continues to do his stuff here and has handled himself really well."

Fedotov has gone 6-13-3 this season with a 3.12 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage. In four of his six wins, he has given up one goal.

"There were a few times it almost seemed like Torts had quit on him and a couple of weeks later, he comes in the net and gets us a big win or keeps us in a big game that we shouldn't have been in," Couturier said. "He has been through some ups and downs, but he has always tried to work through it and be ready when his name was called.

"I think he's kind of trying to get familiar with North America, new language, bringing his wife over — there has been a lot of things thrown at him. He has had, I feel, some unfair criticisms at times, but he has always tried to work through it and be a good pro, show up and work. That's what you want to see."

Fedotov's best performance of the season was March 1 when he took down the NHL-leading Jets on the road, 2-1, in a shootout.

"I have a ton of respect for guys that stay with it that long to realize a dream that I'm sure for a long portion of his career maybe felt like a very long way off," Shaw said. "For him to get here and play some fantastic hockey for us, as well. That game in Winnipeg was about as good a game I've seen a goalie play in a while."

Oskar Lindblom won the Masterton Trophy in 2020-21, becoming the fourth Flyer to ever take home the award. He joined Bob Clarke (1971-72), Tim Kerr (1988-89) and Ian Laperriere (2010-11) as the Flyers' recipients. Kevin Hayes was a finalist in 2021-22 and Couturier was the Flyers' nominee last season.

Following a vote by the PHWA, the winner of the honor will be announced among the NHL awards.

"It has been my dream the whole time, to be here and play in the NHL," Fedotov said. "Finally I'm here where I want to be. I had a lot of extra steps."