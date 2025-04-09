Philly City Council president pulls out — fake — gun at budget hearing

In a moment that might have been tense, except for the surrounding circumstances, Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson pulled out a gun in City Hall on Tuesday.

However, the gun was fake.

Though, with it, Johnson said he wanted to prove a point.

"In Point Breeze, South Philadelphia, about two weeks ago, we had an officer related shooting with a young man who had a phony gun," he told NBC10's Lauren Mayk. "So, these guns right now are dangerous in the streets of Philadelphia, particularly in the hands of young people."

Johnson produced the toy weapon during a budget discussion with leadership of the Philadelphia Police Department. He said that a constituent gave him the toy and he wanted to highlight the stores selling them during the discussion.

During the day, he also asked Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel what training officers in the city might have in case they encounter someone brandishing a similar toy firearm.

"You get out the car, you’re not 'oh is it real? Maybe?'" Johnson asked. "What mode do you go into?"

Bethel countered that officers are trained to follow "appropriate protocols" when encountering someone who is armed, whether it's with a toy or with an actual firearm.

"The men and women are trained if they encounter an armed individual, they have the appropriate protocols they can use. I won’t say they go immediately to discharging their weapons. However, that risk is very much heightened," Bethel replied.

Young people in the city were a regular topic of the day's budget discussion, with much of the conversation focused on the fact that there have been two shootings at rec centers in the city in the past two weeks.

Bethel mentioned some changes that the city's police force is embracing, including making technology, like drones, more a part of police work.

"We see this as minimizing our force by being able to have the drones see before we see in areas that we can't see," he said.

Recently, he said, drone technology has been used at mass events, like Eagles games, to help give officers a wide view of the crowd and letting them know what they are walking into.

Bethel recalled a recent family reunion that was made possible through the technology.

"We had an event on the parkway. We had a child who was missing. He had a disability and got away from his mother," Bethel said. "The drone was able to find that child."

Along with these issues, Bethel discussed the need for new officer and working to improve the city's Kensington neighborhood, which has been a big part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's first year in office.

Also, officials discussed the need to prepare for the city's celebration on the 250th anniversary of the creation of America.

One thing the police are budgeting for, Bethel said, is meridian barriers that are intended to help protect crowds and block sidewalks during large events.

Philadelphia City Council is holding regular hearings on the proposed budget for next year.

For a full schedule of hearings, including dates that will include public testimony, click here.