Steelers' Damontae Kazee ejected for hit on Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. suffered a concussion after a scary hit on Saturday.

About midway through the second quarter, Pittman Jr. reached out for a pass from Gardner Minshew but was met in rough fashion by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee.

Here is the hit that came on a second-and-eight play:

Damontae Kazee was ejected for this hit on Michael Pittman Jr.

pic.twitter.com/W1QPDBnTyY — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 16, 2023

Kazee was flagged on the play and eventually ejected for the hit. He did appear to lead with his shoulder rather than helmet, but Pittman's defenseless nature and the brutality of the hit likely played a factor.

Pittman walked off under his own power, then went back to the locker room after initially heading toward the blue tent on the sideline.

Pittman, 26, had been enjoying a solid outing up to that point, recording four catches on five targets for 78 yards, including a 42-yarder.

Kazee, 30, led Pittsburgh with five tackles (four solo) at halftime as Indianapolis led 14-13.