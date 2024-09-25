Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady to broadcast Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles game in Tampa Bay

You will be hearing the voices of Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt on the Fox Sports broadcast for the Sept. 29, 2024, Philadelphia Eagles game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The legendary NFL quarterback who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII will be in the booth as the Birds head to Tampa Bay in Week 4 of the NFL season.

"Tom Brady is returning to Raymond James Stadium, and this time he'll have a completely different vantage point on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the Bucs said in a news release promoting Brady on the mic as the when the Birds and Bucs face off Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET.

It's an interesting footnote that new Fox Sports analyst will be doing color commentary in a game featuring his former team against the team he last won a playoff game against and that he also won and lost a Super Bowl against, while a member of the New England Patriots.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt will call the game alongside the retired QB.

Of course for fans wanting to tune out Brady, you can always turn up Eagles radio announcers Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on SportsRadio 94WIP instead.

