How to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to make their third trip of the calendar year to the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Raymond James Stadium, of course, was where the Eagles' once promising 2023 season came to a disappointing end with a disastrous 32-9 loss on Wild Card Weekend in January.

The two teams will now meet again in Week 4, with each hoping to improve to 3-1.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, who went on to lose to the Detroit Lions in last year's divisional round, jumped out to a 2-0 start this season after an impressive road win over the Lions in Week 2. Looking to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2005, the Bucs lost 26-7 at home to the previously winless Denver Broncos.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

They'll look to avenge that disappointing loss when they, once again, host the Eagles. Here's what to know for the Week 4 matchup:

When is the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game?

The Eagles and Buccaneers play on Sunday, Sept. 29.

What time does the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game start?

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

Where is Eagles vs. Buccaneers being played?

The Eagles-Buccaneers game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game on?

Eagles-Buccaneers will be shown on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters) will be on the call.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game live

Viewers can stream the Eagles-Buccaneers game on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

How to watch NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia's pregame coverage

NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia will have Eagles fans covered in the leadup to the game on Sunday:

9:30 a.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Kickoff" on NBC10

11:30 a.m. -- "Birds Huddle Gameday" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

12 p.m. -- "Eagles Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

How to watch NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia's postgame coverage

Head over to NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 4 p.m. ET for "Eagles Postgame Live."

Catch "Philly Live: Sports Edition" and "Eagles Gameday Final" on NBC10 beginning at 11:50 p.m. ET.