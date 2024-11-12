Roob's Eagles Stats, featuring the ‘Dallas Sucks' section

The highlight of this week’s Roob’s Eagles Stats is the Dallas Sucks section. Just wait till you see our first Cooper Rush stat. It’s completely bonkers.

But first, we have some truly remarkable Eagles stats. Be patient!

1. The mind-blowing road blowouts streak

1A. With wins by 25 points over the Giants at MetLife, 20 points over the Bengals in Cincinnati and 28 points Sunday in Dallas, this is the first time the Eagles have won three straight road games by 20 or more points since 1948, when they beat Washington by 45 at Griffith Stadium, the Steeler by 27 at Forbes Field and the Giants by 21 at the Polo Grounds. The Eagles are the 12th team in the last 40 years to win three straight road games by 24 points.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

1B. The Eagles were 6-3 on the road in 2021, 7-1 in 2022 and 5-4 last year. They’re 4-1 this year and with a win against the Rams, Ravens or Commanders, they’ll clinch a fourth straight road winning season. The only other time they did that was five straight seasons from 2000 through 2004.

2. The absurd defense stats

2A.The Eagles’ defense has allowed just 50 points the last five weeks, their fewest in a five-week span since 2001, when they gave up just 46 vs. the Cowboys, Washington, Chiefs, Chargers and Washington again. Over the past 70 years, they had only five other five-game spans where the defense allowed fewer than 50 points – 1974 (41 points allowed), 1980 (47), 1981 (46), 1989 (39) and 2000 (47). And that’s it since 1954.

2B. They’ve also allowed just 1004 net yards in their last five games, their lowest five-game total in 70 years. The 1954 Eagles allowed 888 yards in games against the Steelers, Washington, Steelers again, Packers and Cards.

2C. The Eagles have 10 takeaways in their last three games, matching their most in a three-game span since 2009. They had 12 takeaways in their previous 21 games.

2D. In each of their five wins during the current winning streak, the Eagles have allowed 280 or fewer yards. Their only longer streak since 1956 of consecutive games allowing 280 or fewer yards was a 10-game streak by the record-setting 1991 defense.

3. The pass defense stats

3A. The Eagles held both the Giants (43 yards) and Cowboys (49 yards) to fewer than 50 net passing yards. They had held only one team below 50 net passing yards in their previous 448 games (the Seahawks in 2001).

3B. The Eagles have allowed just 613 net passing yards in their last five games, the fewest they’ve allowed in a five-game span since 2006. This is the first time they’ve allowed one passing TD in a five-week span since 1995 and only the fourth time since 1950. The last team to allow one or no passing TDs and fewer than 615 passing yards in a five-game span while recording at least 19 sacks was the 1991 Saints.

4. The Run-the-Ball stats!

4A. Over the last four games, the Eagles have 854 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns and a 5.1 average. This is the first time in franchise history they’ve had 850 yards, 10 rushing TDs and at least a 5.0 average during any four-game span. Only 12 other teams have put up those numbers over four games since 1962.

4B. The Eagles are the first team since Washington in 2012 with four straight games of 150 rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns. Only the 2003 Broncos and 2011 Texans have also done that in the last 30 years.

4C. The Eagles are also the first team with 1,550 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns through the first nine games of a season in 46 years, since the 1978 Patriots. Last time the Eagles had 1,550 rushing yards and 16 TDs nine games into a season was the 1949 NFL Championship season.

5. The Dallas Sucks section!

5A. Cooper Rush on Sunday completed 13 of 23 passes for 45 yards, and his average of 3.5 yards per completion is the lowest by any NFL quarterback throwing at least 20 passes in 54 years, since Billy Kilmer of the Saints was 6-for-20 for 16 yards in a 26-0 loss to the Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium in 1970. The only lower yards-per-completion mark in NFL history belongs to John McCormick of the Broncos, who was 5-for-28 for 20 yards in a 31-21 win over the Oilers in 1965. How did he get 5-for-28 for 20 yards (and three interceptions) and put up 31 points? They ran for 173 yards and had two return touchdowns.

5B. Rush and Trey Lance combined to throw 29 passes for 49 net passing yards. Three weeks earlier, Daniel Jones and Drew Lock combined to throw 29 passes against the Eagles for 43 net yards. There have only been four games in the last 17 years where a team has thrown 29 or more passes for fewer than 50 net yards and two of them were against the Eagles in the past month. The other two were the Patriots against the Jets on the last day of last year and the Colts vs. the Patriots in 2022.

5C. The Cowboys averaged 2.61 yards per play against the Eagles Sunday, their lowest in 24 years. On the last day of the 2000 season, in a 31-0 loss to the Titans at Nissan Stadium, they averaged 1.79 yards per play (95 yards on 53 plays). The 2.61 figure is the 9th-worst in Cowboys history and their 5th-worst at home.

5D. CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 21 yards for 3.5 yards per catch, lowest of his career and it’s 2nd-lowest ever by a Cowboys wide receiver on at least five catches. In 2001, Joey Galloway had six catches for 18 yards for 3.0 yards per catch. It’s the lowest yards-per-catch ever by an opposing WR with at least five catches against the Eagles.

5E. The Cowboys’ 146 net yards equal their fewest against the Eagles since 1991 and that 24-0 win at Texas Stadium when the Eagles sacked Troy Aikman 11 times (4 ½ for Clyde Simmons, 2 ½ for Jerome Brown, 2.0 for Mike Golic, 1.0 each for Mike Pitts and Reggie White) and intercepted him three times (Rich Miano twice, Seth Joyner). The Cowboys had 91 yards that day 34 years ago.

6. The Cowboys didn’t have a pass play longer than 10 yards Sunday. It’s the first time since 1994 – as far back as the Stathead play finder currently goes – that the Eagles didn't allow a completion longer than 10 yards.

7. The Johnny Wilson section!

Wilson became only the third Eagles wide receiver drafted in the sixth round or later to catch a touchdown pass as a rookie in the last 50 years. Rodney Parker caught one in 1980 and Quez Watkins caught one in 2020. At 6-6, Wilson is also the tallest Eagles wide receiver to catch a touchdown since 6-8 Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael in 1983.

8. We’ve got Zach Baun stats!

Baun already has an interception, two sacks and three forced fumbles in his first nine games in an Eagles uniform. He’s the first Eagles linebacker with an INT, two sacks and three forced fumbles in a season since Nate Wayne, of course. In 2002, Wayne had three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

9. The A.J. Brown stats!

9A. A.J. Brown is among only two players in NFL history to average 75 yards per game and 16 yards per catch in their career. The other is Hall of Famer Lance Alworth.

9B. Brown’s 109-yard game Sunday was his 15th 100-yard performance in just 40 games as an Eagle. Only five Eagles have more in their entire Eagles career: Pete Retzlaff (23), DeSean Jackson (21), Mike Quick (21), Harold Carmichael (20) and Tommy McDonald (17). Brown increased his receiving yardage total as an Eagle to 3,505, passing Harold Jackson and moving into 19th place in Eagles history.

10. And the Jalen section!

10A. Hurts now has 129 total touchdowns in his first 60 starts – 78 passing, 51 rushing. Only five quarterbacks had more in their first 60 career starts: Patrick Mahomes [152], Dan Marino [151], Aaron Rodgers [140], Josh Allen [134] and Deshaun Watson [130].

10B. With two more rushing touchdowns, Hurts increased his career total to 56, including five in the postseason. That’s 3rd-most in NFL history, behind Cam Newton (77) and Allen (62). He’s the first quarterback with eight rushing TDs in a four-game span. The only other Eagle with eight TDs in four games was Ricky Watters late in the 1995 season.

10C. Hurts now has 10 touchdown runs this year, his fourth consecutive season with double-digit TD runs. He’s the first quarterback and only the 10th player ever with four straight seasons with at least 10 rushing TDs. The others are LaDainian Tomlinson (9 straight), Adrian Peterson (7), Derrick Henry (7), Michael Turner (5), Shaun Alexander (5), Eric Dickerson (4), Earl Campbell (4), Walter Payton (4) and Marshawn Lynch (4).

10D. Hurts now has 23 games with touchdowns both rushing and passing. Only six QBs in history have more (Cam Newton 45, Josh Allen 38, Steve Young 31, Aaron Rodgers 31, Fran Tarkenton 24, Russell Wilson 24). His streak of four straight games with TDs rushing and passing is one shy of the NFL record shared by Michael Vick with the Eagles in 2010, Kyler Murray in 2020 and Justin Fields in 2022.

10E. Hurts on Sunday recorded a passer rating of at least 115 for the fifth straight game, becoming only the sixth quarterback in NFL history to do that. The others are Rodgers in 2011, Philip Rivers in 2014, Russell Wilson in 2015, Matt Ryan over the 2016 and 2017 seasons and Patrick Mahomes in 2018.

11. Bonus Observation!

11A. When Leo Chenal blocked Will Lutz’s potential game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday, giving the Chiefs a 16-14 win over the Broncos, it gave the Chiefs a 9-0 record. Why is that significant? Because that clinched a winning record for the Chiefs and means Andy Reid has had just two losing seasons since 2000. That’s two losing seasons in his last 25 years as a head coach, both with the Eagles: 6-10 in 2005 and 4-12 in 2012.

11B. Meanwhile, Nick Sirianni moved up another spot on the all-time head coaching winning percentage list, improving from .678 to .683 and passing Hall of Famer George Halas (.682) and into 9th place all-time.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube