Eagles' Brandon Graham teams up with Rita's to create special kelly green water ice

Kelly green water ice...would you try it?

Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End Brandon Graham teams up with Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard and Eagles Autism Foundation to create a special one-of-a-kind Italian ice flavor with the help of a few lucky fans.

On Tuesday, Graham was at Rita's Headquarters in Bucks County to unveil a new kelly green flavor that has never been seen or tasted by customers.

The legendary defensive end was also honored during the event after he made Eagles history on Sunday playing in his 189th career game - the most in team history.

The Hanna Family - who won the chance to help create the unique water ice- was also in attendance. The family had scored the winning bid during the Eagles Annual radiothon.

When asked if he used his Eagles seniority to get in on the event Graham said, " That's true, I can't pass up a Rita's event."

You can learn more about this event on Sunday with Eagles Gameday Kickoff, live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on NBC10.