Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Eagles' Brandon Graham teams up with Rita's to create special kelly green water ice

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kelly green water ice...would you try it?

Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End Brandon Graham teams up with Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard and Eagles Autism Foundation to create a special one-of-a-kind Italian ice flavor with the help of a few lucky fans.

On Tuesday, Graham was at Rita's Headquarters in Bucks County to unveil a new kelly green flavor that has never been seen or tasted by customers.

The legendary defensive end was also honored during the event after he made Eagles history on Sunday playing in his 189th career game - the most in team history.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Alliance Marketing Partners

The Hanna Family - who won the chance to help create the unique water ice- was also in attendance. The family had scored the winning bid during the Eagles Annual radiothon.

fashion Nov 27

See how much someone paid for Kylie Kelce-signed reboot of Princess Di's Eagles jacket

Eagles Press Conferences Nov 26

Graham on setting franchise record for most games played as an Eagle

When asked if he used his Eagles seniority to get in on the event Graham said, " That's true, I can't pass up a Rita's event."

You can learn more about this event on Sunday with Eagles Gameday Kickoff, live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on NBC10.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Eaglesfood and drinkBrandon Grahamrita's water ice
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us