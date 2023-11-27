It's arguably the most famous piece of Philadelphia Eagles fashion ever -- a throwback kelly green varsity-style jacket once sported by Great Britain's Princess Diana on the cover of People magazine.

When new versions of the letterman jackets were released to the general public earlier this month, they quickly sold out at $400 a pop.

But one special jacket signed by none other than Kylie Kelce -- the first lady of the Birds and wife of superstar Jason Kelce -- fetched a much higher price tag.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

When bidding ended last week, someone had agreed to pay $100,000 to buy the Kylie Kelce modeled and signed jacket. Proceeds from the sale are set to go to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The buyer wasn't immediately clear, but they came on hard after -- amid a bidding war -- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator and star Rob "Mac" McElhenney posted on social media that he had bid $62,000 to support "such a wonderful organization" while paying homage to the Eagles center.

Because @eaglesautism is such a wonderful organization I’ve raised my bid to represent the best player in the @NFL #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Yhj4F3PNdv — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 20, 2023

It's unclear who topped Mac with an even $100K. Or, was it the Philadelphia native just outdoing himself?

As for the gear... The jacket became a part of pop culture history after Princess Di wore it in a photo used for the cover of the June 13, 1994 cover of People.

This is how People described how that cover came to be in a story posted last month:

"As the story goes, the Princess of Wales received the jacket from the Eagles’ statistician Jack Edelstein after they connected at the funeral for Princess Grace of Monaco in 1982. Before she became a movie star and married Prince Rainier, Grace Kelly was a Philadelphia native and family friend of Edelstein.

"The statistician got to talking with Princess Diana and learned her favorite colors were green and silver — the shades of the Eagles team.

"After their meeting, Edelstein promised to send Diana some gear — and came through with a package that included the now-iconic bomber."