New bagel shop at Temple University celebrates opening with free food

A new bagel shop is opening at North Philadelphia's Temple University and that means free food!

The new Bagels & Co. location from Glu Hospitality debuted over the weekend at 1431 Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

On Friday, Temple students got a 20% off deal. The food promotion gets better for all on Monday morning.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, the first 100 people -- students or not -- will get a free bagel smeared with cream cheese.

Then on Tuesday, April 30, the first 100 students to the bagel shop will get a free "study break" coffee.

The new bagel shop next to the Peabody, which is set to open later in 2024, is Philadelphia-based Bagels & Co. first collegiate location and will feature some strange bagel creations like Oreo and Dorito and Cookie Monster Cream Cheese, according to promoters.