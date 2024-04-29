food and drink

New bagel shop at Temple University celebrates opening with free food

Bagels and Co. first collegiate location is now open at Temple University in Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

Scooped Toasted Bagel
Getty Images

A new bagel shop is opening at North Philadelphia's Temple University and that means free food!

The new Bagels & Co. location from Glu Hospitality debuted over the weekend at 1431 Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

On Friday, Temple students got a 20% off deal. The food promotion gets better for all on Monday morning.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, the first 100 people -- students or not -- will get a free bagel smeared with cream cheese.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Then on Tuesday, April 30, the first 100 students to the bagel shop will get a free "study break" coffee.

The new bagel shop next to the Peabody, which is set to open later in 2024, is Philadelphia-based Bagels & Co. first collegiate location and will feature some strange bagel creations like Oreo and Dorito and Cookie Monster Cream Cheese, according to promoters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

food and drinkTemple University
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us