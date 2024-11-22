Nolan Smith explains why he'll always give maximum effort

If you ever wonder why Nolan Smith plays so hard, it’s not really all that difficult to figure out.

He wants to capitalize on a rare opportunity.

“That’s one person I’m gonna be,” Smith said on Thursday afternoon. “I’m gonna play hard and I’m gonna play tough. Just because this opportunity is never given and I’m just blessed to have it. I know people can take that for granted and that’s bulltalk.

“But I tell them, ‘I’m supposed to be in Savannah, Georgia, right now latching down boats on a port.’ I should have just been on strike. I should just be getting off strike. A lot of my family members do that so that’s why I just say my life could have been different.”

Smith, 23, grew up in Savannah and began his high school career at Calvary Day School before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his final two high school seasons before attending the University of Georgia.

But Smith still has roots in Savannah and was following the recent ILA (International Longshoremen’s Association) strike and will be monitoring another one that might be on the horizon.

Smith might not be unloading ships at port but he brings that lunch-pail mentality to the football field. And even before his recent streak of production, it was his all-out play style and toughness that garnered the attention of his teammates and coaches.

After not seeing much action as a rookie in 2023, Smith has quietly taken over the role as a starting defensive end in the Eagles’ defense. He has started the last 3 games and 4 of the last 5 — and he has 3 1/2 sacks, 4 QB hits and 4 tackles for loss in 10 games this season.

What did it take for this development?

“Patience. Patience of everybody,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Hey, it takes time. If you’ve got the right people, like Nolan is – Nolan deeply cares about being good at football. Nolan loves football. Nolan is as tough as we’ve got. One of the toughest guys we’ve got on this football team. He plays as hard as anybody in the National Football League. And he's got great skill. When you have those characteristics as a person, God willing, you'll reach your ceiling. I think he keeps getting better because of the skill he has and who he is as a person.

“I think we want things to happen right away at all times. I'm guilty of that. I think we all are. But development and getting better every day, there is a process, and it takes time. I think what you've seen is him putting his head down, working every day, regardless of what the circumstances are. And you've seen him get better. Now he's contributing big time to our success.”

The Eagles drafted Smith with the No. 30 overall pick last season and he had a flashy training camp that raised expectations. But then the season came around and he was buried on the depth chart, playing just 188 defensive snaps in 17 games and finishing with just one sack.

This season, it seemed like Smith was going to be buried in the rotation again but with the struggles of big-time free agent acquisition Bryce Huff, Smith carved out a role that has continued to increase. And these days, he’s undoubtedly the starter opposite Josh Sweat on the Eagles’ defensive line.

A lot of work went into the transformation.

“He’s gotten bigger, stronger, I think he does a good job of setting the edge,” veteran offensive tackle Lane Johnson said. “I think when you watch the run game, he does a good job of violently attacking guys. He does a good job of bulling guys back and having a counter move to get around the quarterback. He’s definitely developed as a rusher.”

Some of Smith’s increased knowledge as a rusher was on display when he picked up a huge sack on third down against the Commanders in Week 11. He was able to beat Commanders tackle Brandon Coleman for a clean win on third down to force a punt.

When asked about the move he pulled off, Smith clammed up a bit — “You in my bag now.”

“Just a little move that I do,” Smith said coyly. “I don’t know what to call it but you’re in my toolbag.”

But Smith agreed that he’s come a long way as a pass rusher. His ability to put together a pass rush plan and execute it is way ahead of where it was as a rookie in the NFL.

Smith is starting to produce in the stat sheet but even when he isn’t, he’ll still be a valuable player because of his motor. Those plays show up all over his tape.

Playing football beats working on the docks.

“Dock workers, ship workers that latch down the boat where your little cute jacket come from when you get it shipped over from China,” Smith said. “Yeah, my family’s bringing that in. I tell everybody, everything that’s in Atlanta comes through Savannah, Georgia, and you wouldn’t even know it.”

