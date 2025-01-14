Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

Eagles Road to Victory Bus Tour returns for divisional round

The Eagles host the Rams 3 p.m. Sunday for the divisional round.

By Brooke Destra

Another round in the playoffs calls for another bus tour!

The Road to Victory Bus returns and NBC Sports Philadelphia is hitting the road Friday before the divisional round.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

We're stopping at six locations to get ready for Eagles-Rams with exclusive swag, special guests and a chance to win playoff tickets.

A look at the schedule:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Fairmount Ave. (2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA)
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Temple University (1755 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA)
1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Moorestown (111 W. Second Street, Moorestown, NJ)
2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pitman (15 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ)
4 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. — Collingswood (30 W. Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ)
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Blue Cross River Rink (101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA)

Make sure to stick around at Blue Cross River Rink because the bus is just the start of the fun. We'll have live NBC Sports Philadelphia specials and a Live Q&A with our Eagles' experts.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles 15 hours ago

Get ready for the Divisional Round with the Eagles Road to Victory Bus Tour!

Eagles blog 2 hours ago

No Mas: Why Saquon wasn't tempted to keep running vs. Packers

This article tagged under:

Eagles newsNFL playoffs
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us