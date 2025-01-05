Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles blog
Live Updates

Live updates: Eagles host Giants to wrap up 2024 regular season

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET

By Brooke Destra

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) warms up during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What to Know

  • The Eagles (13-3) host the Giants (3-13) at Lincoln Financial Field for the Week 18 regular season finale.
  • The Eagles on Saturday activated Dallas Goedert off Injured Reserve after he missed the last four games.
  • The Eagles lost both Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox to retirement but both of their replacements have had a seamless transition.
  • The Eagles have six Pro Bowlers in 2024, including three first-timers: Lane Johnson (6th), Saquon Barkley (3rd), Landon Dickerson (3rd), Jalen Carter (1st), Zack Baun (1st), Cam Jurgens (1st).
  • Earlier in the week, Saquon Barkley hilariously trolled Giants owner John Mara with a sleep-aid commercial.
  • Coverage begins 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia with Eagles Pregame Live, with Postgame Live airing immediately once the game goes final.

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Giants in the Week 18 regular season finale.

This article tagged under:

Eagles blog
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us