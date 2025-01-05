Live updates: Eagles host Giants to wrap up 2024 regular season

What to Know The Eagles (13-3) host the Giants (3-13) at Lincoln Financial Field for the Week 18 regular season finale.

The Eagles on Saturday activated Dallas Goedert off Injured Reserve after he missed the last four games.

The Eagles lost both Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox to retirement but both of their replacements have had a seamless transition.

The Eagles have six Pro Bowlers in 2024, including three first-timers: Lane Johnson (6th), Saquon Barkley (3rd), Landon Dickerson (3rd), Jalen Carter (1st), Zack Baun (1st), Cam Jurgens (1st).

Earlier in the week, Saquon Barkley hilariously trolled Giants owner John Mara with a sleep-aid commercial.

Coverage begins 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia with Eagles Pregame Live, with Postgame Live airing immediately once the game goes final.

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Giants in the Week 18 regular season finale.