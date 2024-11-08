Eagles injury report: Top skill guys ready to go against Cowboys

After beginning the week with some questions, DeVonta Smith (hamstring), A.J. Brown (knee) and Dallas Goedert (hamstring) are all expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Cowboys in North Texas.

All 53 players on the active roster were full participants on Friday.

The only Eagles player listed as questionable is Ben VanSumeren, who is coming back from a concussion. He will need to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before Sunday’s kickoff if he’s going to play.

Smith missed practice on Wednesday and was limited Thursday but was a full participant on Friday and will play against the Cowboys.

Smith said he injured his hamstring on that 46-yard catch against the Jaguars in the fourth quarter on Sunday. That means his incredible 25-yard touchdown catch to cap that drive came while he was injured.

Brown was also hurt in that game and didn’t play after leaving in the first half. He was able to practice this week and is good to go. He was a full participant the last two days of the week.

This will be Goedert’s return after a three-game absence with a hamstring injury. Goedert thinks he could have played last week but the Eagles were extra cautious with the soft tissue injury. Earlier this week, Goedert had no doubts that he would be able to return for the Cowboys game.

The Eagles listed Jalen Hurts as limited with a “rest” designation on Wednesday but he was a full participant the final two days of the week. Head coach Nick Sirianni revealed on Friday that Hurts is actually dealing with an ankle injury, which is something to monitor going forward. But Hurts is good to go against the Cowboys.

It’s also worth noting that left tackle Fred Johnson (knee) is going to play in this game. Jordan Mailata (hamstring) is on IR for at least one more game so that job still belongs to Johnson. He hurt his left knee on a cheap shot during the win over the Jaguars and has been wearing a brace during practice.

The Cowboys in this game will be without quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring). Cooper Rush will get the start.

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but he’s expected to play.



CB Trevon Diggs (calf), LT Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) and LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder) are also all questionable.



