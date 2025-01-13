Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles news

How Eagles' divisional round opponent will be decided

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Eagles were able to take care of business on Sunday, beating the Packers 22-10, and now they’ll wait to find out who they will host in the divisional round next week.

It’ll be either the Buccaneers, Rams or Vikings coming to the Linc.

First up, keep an eye on (6) Commanders at (3) Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

If the Buccaneers beat the Commanders, then the Bucs will be coming to Lincoln Financial Field next weekend. They would be the second-lowest remaining seed in the NFC no matter what happens on Monday night.

This would be the Eagles’ third playoff matchup against the Buccaneers in four years under Nick Sirianni. The Eagles lost in the wild card round to the Bucs in 2021 and 2023.

But if the Bucs lose to the Commanders, then the (1) Lions would host the (6) Commanders in the divisional round and the Eagles would host the winner of (5) Vikings vs. (4) Rams in the Monday Night Football game.

The Eagles have played just one of their three potential divisional round opponents in 2024. They beat the Rams 37-20 in Los Angeles in Week 12.

Here are the Eagles’ records all-time in the postseason against their potential divisional round opponents:

Vs. Buccaneers: 2-4

2023 Wild Card: Buccaneers 32, Eagles 9

2021 Wild Card: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15

2002 NFC Championship: Buccaneers 27, Eagles 10

2001 Wild Card: Eagles 31, Buccaneers 9

2000 Wild Card: Eagles 21, Buccaneers 3

1979: Divisional Round: Buccaneers 24, Eagles 17

Vs. Rams: 1-2

2001 NFC Championship: Rams 29, Eagles 24

1989 Wild Card: Rams 21, Eagles 7

1949 Championship: Eagles 14, Rams 14

Vs. Vikings: 4-0

2017 NFC Championship Game: Eagles 38, Rams 7

2008 Wild Card: Eagles 26, Vikings 14

2004 Divisional Round: Eagles 27, Vikings 14

1980 Divisional Round: Eagles 31, Vikings 16

