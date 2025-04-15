Crozer CEO stepping down amid the health system's uncertain future

Crozer Health CEO is stepping down as the Delaware County-based health system faces growing uncertainty about its future.

In an email to Crozer Health employees, it was revealed that Tony Esposito will be stepping down as CEO after over five years with the company. His last day will be Friday, April 18, 2025.

The email read in part:

"After over five years of dedicated service, Tony Esposito will be stepping down as CEO of Crozer Health, effective April 18, 2025. We are grateful for his leadership and commitment to our hospitals, patients, physicians and health care providers. Upon Tony’s departure, Greg Williams, current President of Prospect Medical Holdings’East Coast Operations, will assume the role of Interim CEO. Our focus remains on providing high-quality and personalized care to our patients and the Delaware County community as we move ahead."

This move comes as the healthcare system is on the brink of closure.

During a hearing last week, an attorney for Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Delaware County, said there is both “good news and bad news.”

Attorney Bill Curtin said the good news is there will not be an immediate closure of these healthcare facilities.

Attorneys said the hospital system had needed $9 million by 4 p.m. Wednesday of last week to keep its doors open. Curtin said it has been able to secure $6 million.

The funds were a combination of $5 million from Penn Medicine with the assistance of the Pennsylvania attorney general, which is “mostly a donation,” according to Curtin. Delaware County is also providing $1 million.

This keeps doors open for another “week to 10 days,” Curtin said. He added that the “bad news” is that the hospital system cannot simply continue extending time and needs to move toward a long-term solution.

To avoid abrupt shutdowns, Curtin said some services will be transitioned out of Crozer such as its OBGYN services. It’s unclear what other services will affected.

About 3,000 people are employed by this hospital system.