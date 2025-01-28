Eagles snap counts: Emptying the bench in the NFC Championship Game

The Eagles got a chance to empty their bench in a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Those 55 points are the second-most ever for the Eagles in a playoff game and the most ever in a conference championship game.

The Eagles have hosted three NFC Championship Games in the last eight seasons and have outscored their opponents (Vikings, 49ers, Commanders) 124-37.

By the end of Sunday’s game, there was another party at Lincoln Financial Field as the backups took over.

Offensive notes

• Landon Dickerson played the first 39 snaps of this game at center but suffered a knee injury and didn’t return after halftime. Cam Jurgens (back) wasn’t supposed to play and was active as an emergency option. But he came in for the second half and fought through his pain to play 27 snaps before most of the starters were pulled. Both Dickerson and Jurgens will have a couple weeks to heal up before playing in Super Bowl LIX.

• The only three players who got all 71 snaps were Jordan Mailata, Mekhi Becton and Tyler Steen. Steen got the start at left guard in place of Dickerson. Steen lost his starting right guard job to Becton during training camp but played well whenever he was called upon this season.

• Jalen Hurts played the first 66 snaps before Nick Sirianni pulled him from the game. Kenny Pickett got the final 5.

• Some down-the-depth chart guys like Fred Johnson (8 snaps), Will Shipley (7), EJ Jenkins (7), Brett Toth (5) and Pickett (5) got playing time late in the fourth quarter. Shipley made the most of his opportunity. The rookie running back had 4 carries for 77 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown. No one was happier for Shipley than Saquon Barkley, who ran on the field to celebrate after the score.

• Barkley played 52 snaps (73%) and had 15 carries for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns. His first touch of the game and the Eagles’ first offensive play on Sunday was an incredible 60-yard touchdown run to give them a lead they never lost. Kenny Gainwell played 12 snaps before leaving the game with a concussion after a hit on a kickoff.

• At receiver, A.J. Brown played 63 snaps (89%), followed by DeVonta Smith 59 snaps (83%), Jahan Dotson 39 snaps (55%), Johnny Wilson 17 snaps (24%) and Campbell 8 snaps (11%). Brown had 6 catches on 8 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. Smith had 4 for 45.

• Despite an ankle injury that limited him during the week, Dallas Goedert played 58 snaps (82%) and was productive. He caught 7 passes on 8 targets for 85 yards. Grant Calcaterra played 31 snaps (44%) and Jenkins played 7 (10%).

Defensive notes

• The Eagles defense played 79 snaps and faced 77 plays from the Commanders. But 18 of those plays (23%) came on the opening drive of the game when the Commanders settled for a 34-yard field goal.

• No one on defense played every snaps but Cooper DeJean, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell and Reed Blankenship each played 75 of 79.

• Like the offense, some reserves saw action: Tristin McCollum (5 snaps), Sydney Brown, Kelee Ringo, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Nick Morrow, Avonte Maddox and Thomas Booker (4 each).

• After playing just one snap in the first two playoff games, Bryce Huff got in the game late against the Commanders and played 12 snaps (15%). But he’s clearly still not really part of the edge rusher rotation. Nolan Smith played 63 snaps, followed by Jalyx Hunt (42) and Josh Sweat (40).

• At DT, Jalen Carter played 65 snaps (82%), followed by Milton Williams (41), Moro Ojomo (35), Jordan Davis (13) and Booker (4). Davis played just 13 snaps but had his first sack since Week 3.

• Oren Burks played 71 of 79 snaps and had another big-time performance filling in for Nakobe Dean, who is out for the rest of the playoffs. While Baun had a typically great game, Burks had 9 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

