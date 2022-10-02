Anyone need a lift home after watching the Eagles get a step closer to the Super Bowl?

Online sports betting, bingo, and poker company Unibet has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after Saturday night's divisional round showdown against the New York Giants.

"We are excited for football season and are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with SEPTA to offer complimentary

“SEPTA is excited to partner with Unibet to provide free rides home,” SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards said. “SEPTA is a great option, offering fans safe and convenient travel on the Broad Street Line and connecting services.”

The free rides start at 10:15 p.m., SEPTA said.

SEPTA is making sure fans have more options to get to and from the Linc:

"SEPTA will accommodate passengers traveling to the game with 10 extra trains on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station. The Sports Express trips will run every 10 minutes departing Fern Rock Station beginning at 3:10 p.m. until 8:10 p.m. stopping at Olney; Erie; Girard; Spring Garden; Race-Vine; City Hall; and Walnut-Locust Stations. These trains will supplement regularly scheduled service. Additionally, extended late-night service on Regional Rail will be offered for customers connecting from the Broad Street Line (regular fares apply for Regional Rail). Please check here for specific schedule information."

There is also a free transfer to the Broad Street Line from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall. The route will connect to Regional Rail centers in Center City and is accessible from the PATCO High Speed Line for riders from South Jersey.