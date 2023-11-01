How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 9

It's time for an NFC East showdown in Philadelphia.

The first-place Philadelphia Eagles welcome the second-place Dallas Cowboys to town on Sunday afternoon. A win would help the 7-1 Eagles take a comfortable lead in the division. A victory for the 5-2 Cowboys, with Philadelphia set to enter a bye week, would give them the opportunity to sit atop the division by the end of their game next week against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys have won two straight since suffering a lopsided loss to the San Francisco 49ers, capped with a 43-point outburst on Sunday in a win over the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, the Cowboys limited the Rams' receiving duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to a combined seven catches on 17 targets for 64 yards.

The Dallas secondary has been led this season by cornerback Daron Bland, who returned his third pick-six of the season Sunday. He'll now match up against Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, who set an NFL record on Sunday with his sixth-straight game of 125-plus receiving yards.

It will be just the second head-to-head matchup between quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott, who last met on Sept. 27, 2021 in the Cowboys' 41-21 victory.

There will be plenty of marquee matchups within this marquee matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

When do the Eagles play the Cowboys?

The Eagles and Cowboys will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Cowboys game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color analysis) are on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs Cowboys live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FOX

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage Eagles Pregame Live begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game. On Sunday, NBC10 will also air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 6 a.m. followed by Eagles Game Plan at 6:30 a.m. Eagles Gameday Final will air following the Sunday Night Football game and NBC10 News. How to listen to Eagles vs Cowboys on the radio Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Cowboys?

Partly or mostly cloudy skies are expected with a high temperature of 79 degrees on game day, according to NBC10.