Eagles release non-green uniform combo for Brazil game

The Eagles will kick off their season next week in São Paulo, Brazil, with a brand new uniform combination that notably doesn’t include any green.

As the home team against the Packers at Corinthians Arena, the Eagles will be wearing white jerseys, black pants and black helmets next Friday night.

The Packers will be wearing green jerseys and yellow pants.

It’s notable that the Eagles, as the home team, will be wearing white and black in this game and not green. For context, the soccer team Corinthians, the home team at Corinthians Arena, wears black. Their biggest rival, Palmeiras, wears green. It is not gang-related, as some internet rumors have suggested.

So the Eagles get to wear the normal home colors in the stadium.

Typically, the rivalry between those two Brazilian soccer clubs keeps green out of Corinthians Arena. That won’t be the case for this game — fans can wear green — but the Eagles get a bit of the home field advantage in their non-green jerseys.

NFL spokesperson Tim Schlittner told USA Today that typically green is prohibited in the stadium but said, “None of that applies to the Green Bay-Philadelphia game, where fans of both Packers and Eagles will be wearing green.”

Here’s a good explanation of the situation from an Eagles-Brazil fan account:

So here’s the thing, for the fans worried about this message:



The real issue with the color "green" is related to the local soccer rivalry. Corinthians, the team that plays at the stadium where the game will be held, has a fierce rivalry with Palmeiras, a team that wears green.… https://t.co/okGVYfnt2K — Eagles Brasil FC (@EaglesBR) June 6, 2024

By wearing this combination in Week 1, the Eagles are taking advantage of a new NFL rule that allows three different helmets for the 2024 season. The Eagles wore black helmets in 2022 as they waited to perfect their alternate kelly green uniforms. Last year, just two helmets were allowed, so the Eagles’ alternate was the kelly green.

But this year, as teams are allowed to have three helmets in the rotation, the Eagles will have their traditional midnight green, kelly green and black helmets at their disposal.

