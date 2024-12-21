Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Q&A: Johnny Wilson shares his favorite movie

In our latest Eagles Q&A, chatting with rookie WR Johnny Wilson about his favorite movie.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Each week during the 2024 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week we chatted with rookie receiver Johnny Wilson, who lists his favorite movie as Step Brothers.

Wilson: I love that movie.

Me: Is that still true? Still your favorite movie?

Wilson: Yeah, yeah, I love that movie.

Me: Do you have a favorite scene in it?

Wilson: I like the scene when he’s in the car, in the backseat with his mom and she’s like, ‘You don’t gotta call him dad.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I won’t. Ever! Even if there’s a fire!’ And he says, ‘Robert better not get in my face because I’ll drop that mug.’ That’s my favorite part.

Me (laughing): That’s a good part. Were you a big comedy movie fan growing up?

Wilson: Yeah, I like comedy movies. I don’t like sad movies. I don’t like serious movies. If I’m watching something, I want to laugh.

Me: Yeah, yeah.

Wilson: Or like psychological thriller/sci-fi.

Me: Do you like other Will Ferrell movies?

Wilson: Usually, every Will Ferrell movie is pretty good. I think the Other Guys with him and … uh … I forget.

Me: Mark Wahlberg.

Wilson: Mark Wahlberg! That’s a pretty funny movie.

Me: That’s a good one. I always liked Talladega Nights. 

Wilson: Talladega Nights, yeah.

Me: That’s a solid one. That’s him and John C. Reilly again. They work well together.

Wilson: Shake and bake. Will Ferrell is amazing.

Me: I’ve got to ask you because it’s near Christmastime. Are you a fan of Elf?

Wilson: I just watched Elf with my girlfriend yesterday. It’s actually a funny-a— movie.

Me: It’s actually legitimately funny.

Wilson: It’s actually funny. I haven’t seen it since I was probably a kid. Will Ferrell is hilarious.

Me: Everything he does is funny.

Wilson: Everything.

Me: Was there a movie that was a favorite growing up?

Wilson: There wasn’t really a favorite movie as a kid. I would just watch whatever. But when I watched Step Brothers for the first time, that was a movie I could watch over and over again. I also liked Austin Powers. I like those movies.

Me: Oh ok. I like movies that are really quotable and those movies hit that. You and your friends always say the lines back and forth?

Wilson: Exactly. That’s what it was.

Me: Thank you, man. I appreciate it.

