Eagles Q&A: C.J. Gardner-Johnson wants to go to the moon

This week we chatted with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson who lists a “place he’d like to visit” as the moon.

Me: It says you’d like to visit the moon?

Gardner-Johnson: Hell yeah!

Me: Would you really go? Say a really rich guy came to you tomorrow —

Gardner-Johnson: Elon Musk.

Me: Elon comes to you tomorrow, you’re going?

Gardner-Johnson: We out. As long as my life insurance covered, we out.

Me: What do you think it would be like?

Gardner-Johnson: It would be dark, cold. Lot of stars up there, plus me.

Me: What would …

Gardner-Johnson: Whoahhh! I got something for you.

Me: OK.

Gardner-Johnson: If I fly to space, I would be a star in space, I would be a star in the sky.

Me: (laughing) OK.

Gardner-Johnson: Whoahhh!

Me: That’s not bad. If you were on the moon, what would you want to do up there?

Gardner-Johnson: Sh—, I don’t know. A million backflips until I can’t stop. And just flip away.

Gardner-Johnson (to OL Nick Gates): Nick! You ready for this? If I was to fly to the moon, you know I would be a star in the sky?

Gates: How does that make sense?

Gardner-Johnson: Because when you come here, they say we’re stars.

Me: Yeah.

Gardner-Johnson (quietly to himself): I’d be a star in the sky.

Me: Does space interest you?

Gardner-Johnson: Hell yeah! Elon Musk! Tell him to get at me.

Me: You really would?

Gardner-Johnson: Yeah, I’m out!

Me: Thank you, C.J.

Gardner-Johnson (walking away): Elon Musk, get at me!

