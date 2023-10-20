The highly-anticipated return of Eagles kelly green comes Sunday night against the Dolphins.

And while the Birds look sharp in the throwback jerseys, fans can now sports kelly green with a modern twist thanks to a new clothing line by a Montgomery County-born designer known for his sweatsuits.

The Eagles teamed up with Norristown, Pennsylvania, native Jimmy Gorecki -- the founder of JSP and co-founder of Standard Issue Tees -- for an exclusive line featuring hats, shirts and sweatsuits, of course.

“I’ve shed tears three separate times in my life for the Eagles,” Gorecki - a celebrity skateboarder and Temple alum, said. “Advancing to the Super Bowl in 2004, winning it all in 2017, and the day when my dream of merging the worlds of JSP and the Eagles became a reality. From that day forward, I dug deep and committed myself to designing a special collection that Eagles fans of all ages could rock with."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Among Gorecki's JSP designs for the Eagles are items featuring "different shades of green that represent fans across every era of Eagles football," according to an Eagles' news release.

The designer was inspired by his own family's tradition.

"It was my late, great grandfather who instilled in me a love for this franchise," Gorecki said "With this collection, I hope fans will see the passion I have for this team through my artistic vision and creativity.”

So, what can fans expect from the new threads?

"High-quality fabrics blend streetwear and sports style to create a classic, timeless look that speaks to the collaboration’s importance," the Eagles said. "In addition to the Kelly Green and Midnight Green sweatsuits, the signature line also includes fitted New Era hats with the JSP and Eagles logo lock-up, and t-shirts with the iconic phrase 'RENT IS DUE EVERY DAY' on the back, made famous by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts."

Philadelphia Eagles

The Birds see the collaboration as a win.

“It’s inspiring to see this celebration of our past and our present come to life through this collaboration,” Jen Kavanagh, senior vice president of media and marketing for the Philadelphia Eagles, said. “Jimmy’s talent and passion for the Eagles are authentically woven into each item in the collection, and we’re excited to share it with our fans.”

Items cost between $40 to $130. Fans wanting to wear kelly green can head over the the JSP shop online, Fanatics' Eagles shop online or the Eagles Pro Shop.