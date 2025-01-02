Eagles injury update: Jalen Hurts misses another practice Thursday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger) was not at practice again on Thursday and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Hurts, who suffered his concussion on Dec. 22 against the Commanders, was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s estimated injury report to start the week. He did not play against the Cowboys in Week 17.

The Eagles will host either the Packers or Commanders in the wild card round Jan. 11-13.

In addition to Hurts, backup quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) was also not at Thursday’s practice. Pickett suffered his ribs injury against the Commanders and aggravated the injury last week against the Cowboys, leaving the game in the second half.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In a Week 18 game where the Eagles will sit most of their starters, expect third-stringer Tanner McKee to start. McKee and Ian Book were the two quarterbacks at Thursday’s practice.

In addition to the two quarterbacks, A.J. Brown (knee/rest), DeVonta Smith (wrist/rest) and Saquon Barkley (rest) were not at Thursday’s practice. None of those three are expected to play against the Giants on Sunday.

Running back Will Shipley (concussion) was practicing again on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Shipley, like Hurts, suffered his concussion against the Commanders a couple weeks ago. If Shipley can clear the NFL’s concussion protocol by Sunday, the rookie will likely have a large workload against the Giants.

The three players who were listed as full participants on the injury report to start the week — Nakobe Dean (abdomen), Dallas Goedert (knee), Bryce Huff (wrist) — were practicing again.

Dean missed the Week 17 game with that abdominal injury; Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. filled in. Huff made his return last week following a five-week absence after wrist surgery on Nov. 21; Vic Fangio said Huff showed some rust against the Cowboys.

The Eagles earlier this week activated Goedert’s practice window. The starting tight end has missed the last four games on IR but is eligible to return this weekend if the Eagles want to get him some work heading into the playoffs.

After putting tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) on IR on Wednesday, the Eagles have one spot open on their 53-man roster.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube