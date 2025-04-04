3 adults arrested after fight breaks out during youth hockey game in New Jersey

Three adults were charged after a fight broke out at a youth hockey tournament in New Jersey last month, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Police said on Saturday, March 29, 2025, around 7 p.m., officers were notified that a fight had taken place among parents at a hockey tournament.

According to police, a video of the physical altercation was provided to Sgt. Ben Kollman, who then started an investigation into the incident.

Police said in the video several players first got into a physical fight, then parents ran out onto the court. A few parents grabbed their players and left, while other parents got into a physical altercation with each other.

After speaking with all involved parties and viewing multiple videos, including the one that the Township owns that captures the entire hockey court, police said they ended up charging three of the adults who were involved in the fight.

Colleen Biddle, 41, of Philadelphia, Robert Schafer, 38, of Maple Shade, and Justin Pacheco, 38, of Philadelphia, were charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, police said.

"Simple Assault at a youth sporting event is an indictable offense in New Jersey. Our agency has been in contact with the hockey association and a request was made for them to make it clear that this type of behavior will not be tolerated," Egg Harbor Township police said in a new release.