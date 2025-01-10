Eagles injury update: Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday afternoon.

Hurts will play on Sunday as the Eagles host the Packers in the playoffs.

Hurts, 26, suffered his concussion in Week 16 against the Commanders. He lasted just 12 snaps in that game before being pulled and then missed the last two weeks of the regular season.

This week, Hurts returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday and was a full participant on Thursday. He has been cleared by an independent neurologist, the final phase of the concussion protocol, and has been cleared to return.

“He’s had a really good week of practice,” Sirianni said. “A really good week.”

Meanwhile, star receiver A.J. Brown (knee/rest) was limited to start the week and was held out of practice on Thursday. But the Eagles expect Brown to play on Sunday in the wild card round.

Brown has been dealing with this injury for a few weeks and the Eagles are trying to manage him to make sure he’s as close to 100% as possible by Sunday.

“You’ll see the injury report, the practice report from today,” Sirianni said. “But giving him some rest at this stage in the season. It’s been a long road so giving him some rest yesterday to make sure that he’s in the best shape he can be to play on Sunday.”

The Eagles will hold their final practice of the week at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday afternoon. They have practiced at the stadium all week because the fields at the NovaCare Complex are frozen.

