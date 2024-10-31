Eagles injury update: A couple key players return to practice

A couple key Eagles returned to practice on Thursday as the team gets ready to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

After missing Wednesday’s session, both Jalen Carter (shoulder) and Landon Dickerson (knee) were back on the field on Thursday. That’s a good sign as we get later in the week.

While those two were back, the Eagles were still without Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and Darius Slay (groin). So it’s seeming less and less likely that they will be playing on Sunday.

Mekhi Becton (concussion) was limited on Wednesday but was back on the field Thursday, a good sign that he is moving through the league’s concussion protocol.

Dickerson was back at his post at left guard during early warmups and Tyler Steen was the second-team left guard. So the Eagles’ top offensive line was (from left to right) Fred Johnson, Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Becton, Lane Johnson.

Starting left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) will still be out for at least another two weeks on Injured Reserve but Mailata was on the field Thursday as a spectator. In his absence, Fred Johnson has performed well and will have another tough test on Sunday against Josh Hines-Allen.

If Goedert is again unable to play on Sunday, the Eagles will again turn to Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll. Those two have been the only active tight ends for each of the last two games and Calcaterra has been productive as a pass-catcher. He had 3 for 58 against the Bengals.

If Slay is unable to play on Sunday, the Eagles will start Isaiah Rodgers, who had a big play against the Bengals in Cincinnati, tipping a Joe Burrow pass to Ja’Marr Chase into the hands of C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception.

