Eagles news

Eagles inactives: Sydney Brown will play vs. Commanders

By Dave Zangaro

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Safety Sydney Brown #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles enters the field prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. — Eagles safety Sydney Brown is active against the Commanders for Sunday’s game at Northwest Stadium.

Brown entered the weekend officially listed as questionable but was able to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be able to play in this game. Brown suffered a concussion on the opening kickoff last week against the Steelers.

Here’s the complete list of Eagles inactives:

WR Britain Covey (neck)
QB Tanner McKee
OL Trevor Keegan
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Nick Gates
CB Eli Ricks

The Eagles on Friday ruled out Covey, who will miss his third straight game with this neck injury. In his place, nickel cornerback Cooper DeJean has been the punt returner.

On Friday, the Eagles also ruled out DE Bryce Huff, who isn’t back on the 53-man roster yet. The Eagles activated Huff’s practice window during the week as he returns from wrist surgery. They will have to activate him within the next two weeks.

Fullback Khari Blasingame is active for this game after being elevated by the Eagles on Saturday. This is Blasingame’s third and final elevation for the season. While Blasingame has played just 1 offensive snap in the last two games, he has been a big contributor on special teams.

For Washington, Zach Ertz (concussion, shoulder) is active.

