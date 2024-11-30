Eagles at Ravens predictions for Week 13 of the NFL season

The Eagles (9-2) are on the road to face the Ravens (8-4) on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (6-5)

This is one of the more intriguing matchups in recent Eagles history. The Ravens and Eagles both have multi-dimensional quarterbacks who are playing at an elite level, they both have world-class running backs, they both have coaches who’ve won well over 60 percent of their games and have been to a Super Bowl (and coached with the Eagles), they both have top-3 offenses, neither has allowed a 100-yard rusher and both look like legit Super Bowl contenders. And both just won a game at SoFi Stadium last weekend. It doesn’t get any better than this, but I’m going with the Ravens just because I think the Eagles could very well win their last five games – Panthers and Steelers home, at Washington, then Cowboys and Giants home – and nobody really ever wins 13 games in a row — there’ve only been 11 13-game winning streaks within one season in NFL history — and I just think the math says at some point the Eagles are going to lose a football game. Pretty stupid reason to pick against them? Maybe. But the Ravens are really, really good and they rarely lose at home – they’re 97-38 in 17 years under Harbs. Only the Packers at Lambeau have a better home record since 2008. The Eagles’ formula of running 45 times a game and throwing 22 times will work against almost anybody, but I’m not sure it works against the Ravens. The only thing I’m sure about is this one will be close.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Ravens 24, Eagles 23

Dave Zangaro (7-4)

This is a tough one because I definitely think the Eagles could win on Sunday. In fact, I actually think they’re the more talented team from top to bottom. The problem is that I have a hard time envisioning them finishing this season with 13 straight wins. There has to be a loss in there somewhere and this is the toughest game on the schedule. On the road, against a really good team that that really needs a win.

I expect this to be a close game. The most interesting aspect of this game is the Eagles’ offense against the Ravens’ defense. Because the Eagles have proven that they want to run the ball and that they can pretty much do it against anyone. But the Ravens have one of the best run defenses in the NFL and one of the worst passing offenses. So something has to give on Sunday. When the Eagles are on defense, they’ll face the top offense in the NFL and an MVP candidate in Lamar Jackson and one of the best running backs in the league in Derrick Henry. The Eagles could win this one but I’ll go with the home team in a coin-flip type of game.

Ravens 26, Eagles 23

Barrett Brooks (8-3)

This will be Clash of the Titans on Sunday! A war of wills! This is a throwback game, played like football I was introduced to back when I got drafted in 1995. The only thing missing is the neck rolls and statue, drop-back quarterbacks. I love the makeup of these two teams. Both QBs are dual threat with the ability to take over a game at any time with their arms and legs. But these running backs run the show. Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are one and two in rushing yards in the league right now. Which defense will have the advantage in stopping the run vs. these two juggernauts?

Vic Fangio will have the advantage schematically to stop King Henry. The best way to help slow down this huge running back is to make him start and stop in the backfield. Make him stop his feet early. He doesn't have that stop, then instant top speed like Barkley has. Henry is one step cut, then it is so hard to slow that 250-pound frame down once he gets it going downhill. Barkley has all that and more in his game. He is such a special playmaker in all facets of the game.

Eagles 27, Ravens 21

Mike Mulhern (9-2)

Talk about a tough spot. Coming back across the country after a late-night win over a potential playoff opponent in Los Angeles. I’m not just talking about the Eagles, who actually have the rest advantage this week. They beat the Rams on Sunday night while the Ravens took care of the Chargers one night later at Sofi Stadium.

The Ravens’ offense is on a record-setting pace, averaging nearly 7 yards per play. Lamar Jackson is putting up video game numbers. Derrick Henry has been a freight train, getting free runs to the second level of the defense and going right through linebackers and defensive backs for massive gains. Vic Fangio knows how difficult this challenge will be. Jackson isn’t just any mobile quarterback. He happens to be the fastest, most gifted runner at the position and the best passer this season. He is a cheat code. Without their two captains in Brandon Graham and Darius Slay, the Eagles will have to stay focused and disciplined on defense.

The Eagles’ running game has been borderline unstoppable but with the return of Roquan Smith (and possibly defensive tackle Michael Pierce), I expect the Ravens to do enough to prevent Saquon Barkley from having another insane day. It will fall on Jalen Hurts to make plays through the passing game and with his legs. He’s been insanely efficient in his limited attempts during this 7-game winning streak. If DeVonta Smith is back, that task becomes easier, but I don’t think it will be enough.

Ravens 27, Eagles 23

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube