Eagles assistant GM reportedly set to interview for Jets' GM job

For the second year in a row, Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby is going to interview for a general manager job.

Halaby will speak with the Jets on Wednesday for their vacant general manager job, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

Last year, Halaby garnered interest from both the Panthers and Commanders for their GM positions. He obviously wasn’t hired but this summer said he appreciated the experience of interviewing for those roles.

It seems like a matter of time before Halaby eventually leaves the Eagles to run a team on his own.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Eagles promoted Halaby to assistant general manger in 2022 after he spent the previous six seasons as the Eagles’ vice president of football operations. Halaby and Jon Ferrari both have the title of assistant GM under longtime general manager Howie Roseman.

Since Roseman was reinstated into power in 2016, he has created a strong stable of front office executives as many have left for better jobs. That included Joe Douglas, who was the Jets’ previous general manger before being fired this season. Douglas, by the way, was seen at the Eagles-Steelers game as a guest in December.

Others to leave the front office in recent years include Ian Cunningham, Brandon Brown, Andrew Berry, Catherine Raiche and Andy Weidl.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has praised Roseman’s ability to develop his front office staff.

“Those assistant GMs became GMs because they are so well-trained,” Lurie said at the NFL owners meetings a couple years ago. “And they’re not just trained on scouting, they’re not just trained on analytics, they’re not just trained on football ops in certain ways.

“The reason it was brought up at one of the meetings today – and I think Howie was asked to speak on it in front of all the owners – was he and the organization train these people, they’re talented to begin with, but they have multiple responsibilities. They get access to everything.

“They’re not just, ‘Here’s the scout.’ That scout needs to understand at some point how to use resources, why we do certain things, why the salary cap management takes place the way it is, what’s the difference between the analysis on film and the analysis on data and how that collaborates and works together. It’s a culture of curiosity and information and instinct."

Halaby is a Harvard graduate who began his career with the Eagles as an intern way back in 2007. He has held several different titles with the Eagles as he worked his way up the ladder. Before becoming a VP of football operations and strategy in 2016, Halaby was a special assistant to the general manager from 2012-15 and was a player personnel analyst in 2010-11.

During his time in the NFL, Halaby has been known for his work in the world of analytics but his work as assistant GM extends beyond analytics. He works with the Eagles’ pro and college scouts, the salary cap department, sports performance and more.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube