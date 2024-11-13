Eagles activate Jordan Mailata off IR; whole team healthy

The Eagles have activated star left tackle Jordan Mailata off Injured Reserve in time for their game against the Commanders on Thursday night.

All 53 players on the active roster will be available against the Commanders as the Eagles have no game statuses for this one. The whole team is back healthy for the first time since Week 1.

Mailata, 27, was playing at a Pro Bowl level before missing the last four games with a hamstring injury so it’ll be a big boost to get him back.

The Eagles earlier this week activated Mailata’s 21-day practice window but even without any real practices in this short week, they’ve seen enough. He’ll be available to play in a huge division matchup against Washington on Thursday night.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“I just don’t want to be the reason that we lose,” Mailata said on Tuesday. “Because this streak is awesome. I’m very eager. I’m an eager beaver. But I’m excited, again, if the opportunity comes this week, I’ll be there. If it’s not my time, then I’ll be there next week.”

On Tuesday, the Eagles waived tight end Jack Stoll to free up a roster spot that is now filled by Mailata.

Over the last four games, veteran Fred Johnson has filled in as the Eagles’ left tackle and did an admirable job. But there’s no doubt it’ll be a boost to get Mailata back on the field. Before his hamstring injury against the Browns, Mailata was one of the best overall tackles in the NFL.

In the first five games of the season, Mailata had given up just 1 sack and 8 total pressures, according to PFF. In the last four games, Johnson gave up 5 sacks and 14 pressures. Having Mailata and Lane Johnson as the bookend tackles allows the Eagles to run their offense without worry.

Here’s the full Eagles injury report from Wednesday:

Limited: DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

Full: Jordan Mailata (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Bryce Huff (wrist), Nakobe Dean (groin), Darius Slay (ankle)

Smith has been dealing with that hamstring injury for a couple weeks. He was limited last week and still played against the Cowboys and he'll play on Thursday night too. But all 53 players are healthy and ready to play in this game.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube