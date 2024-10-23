Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

After not playing a snap for the Eagles, Devin White finds a new home

Former Eagles linebacker Devin White has signed with the Houston Texans.

By Reuben Frank

NBC Universal, Inc.

Devin White, who never played a snap for the Eagles after signing as a ballyhooed free agent in March, has resurfaced with DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans.

The Eagles released White on Oct. 8 after he was inactive for their first four games and skipped the trip to Tampa on Sept. 29 for what the Eagles called personal reasons.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Texans have had a rash of linebacker injuries lately. Starter Azeez Al-Shaair is dealing with a knee injury and missed Sunday’s game against the Packers, Henry To’oTo’o is in concussion protocol and Christian Harris has been on IR all year with a calf injury. 

When the Eagles signed White, he seemed like a centerpiece addition for Vic Fangio’s defense. He was benched late last year in Tampa but blamed his poor play down the stretch on distractions stemming from the lack of a contract extension. He was a 2nd-team all-pro in 2020 on the Bucs’ Super Bowl championship team, a Pro Bowler in 2021 and still a solid starter in 2022 and early in 2023.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

And in training camp, although he rotated with Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun, he received the first set of reps with the starting group all but one day. 

But Dean outplayed White in camp and earned the starting spot opposite Baun. Because White doesn’t play special teams, he was inactive each week. With the Eagles high on rookie Jeremiah Trotter as Dean’s backup, White quickly became expendable.

The Eagles worked out a deal with him where they were able to release him and gain some cap relief while also allowing him not to be subject to the waiver claim process.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Oct 21

How to watch the Eagles go for third straight win in Week 8 vs. Bengals

Eagles analysis 5 hours ago

Why don't the Eagles ever get takeaways?

In Houston, White will play for Ryans, an Eagles linebacker from 2012 through 2015, as well as defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who was on Doug Pederson’s Eagles staff in 2019 and 2020, and linebackers coach Bill Davis, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator under Chip Kelly from 2013 through 2015. Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin and senior offensive assistant Bill Lazor also both coached under Kelly with the Eagles.

White is only 26 but in his sixth NFL season. He was the fifth pick in the 2019 draft and had 23 asacks, six forced fumbles, three interceptions, 40 tackles for loss and 64 quarterback hites in 76 games for the Bucs.

He also had two interceptions in the 2020 postseason, including one off Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us