Fly Eagles fly on the road to the ESPYS!

On Monday June 24, ESPN announced four teams nominated for the 10th annual Sports Humanitarian of the Year award, and Philly's own football team -- the Philadelphia Eagles -- made the cut.

“Sports has the ability to bring people together and drive positive change to make a difference in communities that need it most,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “ESPN is proud that the Sports Humanitarian Awards will once again recognize athletes and sports figures who are using the power of sports to make a difference in communities across the globe.”

The Eagles notable work with their organization, the Eagles Autism Foundation, led by Chairman and CEO Jeffery Lurie earned them their nomination.

Lurie's passion for cause is connected to his younger brother Peter, who has lived with a developmental and neurological disorder that affects how people are able to learn, behave and interact with others.

The foundation was created to not only fund scientific breakthroughs and research, but to also create a shift from awareness to action.

Through fundraising for research and by spreading awareness for the cause globally the team has been able to make a difference.

Since its inception in 2018, the organization has raised $30 million for research and care programs, and in 2024 raised just over $8.1 million with proceeds through its seventh annual 5K Eagles Autism Challenge giving access to more research projects and community grants across the world.

"The proceeds of the foundation have led to funding of 116 autism research projects and community grants around the world," according to the Philadelphia Eagles website. "The Eagles Autism Foundation provides year-round support that includes a sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field, a neurodiverse employment program and all-abilities programs."

Along with the Eagles being nominated, the Angel City Football Club, the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Heat were also announced as contenders for the award.

The Annual ESPYS will air live on July 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.