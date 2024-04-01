Monday is World Autism Day and to mark the occasion, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kylie Kelce took over the TODAY Show plaza in New York City.

Kylie Kelce was there to shine a spotlight on the amazing work the Eagles Autism Foundation does in the Philadelphia area year-round. NBC10’s Siobhan McGirl traveled to New York with a bus full of people who benefit from the foundation’s impact.

“I’m so proud that the Eagles have taken their passion and transformed it into something like this,” Kylie, the foundation’s senior event coordinator and wife of Eagles legend Jason Kelce, told NBC10. “To be able to provide opportunities for kids on the spectrum to feel included in things that they might not otherwise have jumped into, is such a special moment to be apart of.”

The Today Show aired a segment Monday morning showing the Autism Foundation taking over their plaza with Eagles cheerleaders, a drumline, an appearance from Eagles mascot Swoop, and football challenges for kids.

“To create this platform. To create a positive connection around autism,” Eagles Autism Foundation Executive Director Ryan Hammond said. “You saw all of these kiddos participating. You saw Swoop with his headphones. Our cheerleaders. Our drumline. It really is an organizational priority that’s so authentic which is how we got everyone up here with buses that start at 2:30 a.m. but yeah, it’s just amazing to see how far we’ve come and it really makes you feel like the future is just gonna be really bright.”

You can learn more about the Eagles Autism Foundation here.