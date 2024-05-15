Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Autism Foundation honors the memory of fan with $300K matching gift

By Cherise Lynch

The Eagles Autism Foundation is celebrating the life of Eagles fan Nancy C. Wolfe with a new matching gift for participants of the 2024 Eagles Autism Challenge.

The Foundation said Wolfe had donated $300,000 as part of her estate planning, which will help fund the Foundation's latest matching gift.

The matching gift started Tuesday and there will be no limit on how much you can donate.

All donations must be made through personal fundraising accounts or on EaglesAutismChallenge.org to be eligible.

This is all leading up to the big Eagles Autism Challenge on Saturday, which includes a series of bike rides, a 5k walk and run, and a family-friendly festival on the field at the Lincoln Financial Feild.

“Nancy was an Eagles fan whose incredible generosity is going to transform thousands of lives in the autism community,” Eagles Autism Foundation Executive Director Ryan Hammond said in a news release. “We thank her for this gift that will inspire others to support and look forward to recognizing her impact on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field with our Eagles autism community.”

